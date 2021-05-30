UrduPoint.com
CM Punjab Likely To Inaugurate Khidmat App On May 31

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

CM Punjab likely to inaugurate Khidmat App on May 31

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will formally inaugurate the Khidmat App on May 31.

Director General Public Relations Punjab Saman Rai said that this special program of the Chief Minister of Punjab to be made known to the people regarding health and hygiene and should be highlighted in the performance of the concerned departments.

She said that with the implementation of the program at Service at your doorstep, people are getting the services of the concerned departments at their doorsteps for immediate solution of health and hygiene issues.

She said that with the implementation of this program it will also help in the prevention of epidemics like Dengue and Corona.

The contributions of Information Department has been highly appreciated for its outreach and full media coverage over the last few days which is acknowledgment of professional services.

She said that in the same spirit, the media coverage of the program should be continued so that the purpose of this program and the app can be clearly understood by the public and they can benefit from it.

