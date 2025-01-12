CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz implements performance-based governance model for Provincial development

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Punjab, Bilal Yasin, stated that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was tirelessly working to promote the development of the province and enhance public welfare. Addressing a joint meeting of the District Administration of Sialkot and Narowal at the DC Office Committee Room, Sialkot, the minister highlighted the introduction of key performance indicators (KPIs) for the first time in Punjab’s history to evaluate the daily performance of officers, including deputy commissioners.
This innovative, automated system, monitored through digital technology, ensures transparency and efficiency in governance. Additionally, provincial ministers have been assigned to each division to improve governance and deliver tangible results to the public.
Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, and several Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, along with local officials, attended the meeting.
Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin said that in order to improve governance and monitor development projects, the Deputy Commissioner should make a joint tour with the members of the assembly so that their help can be sought in resolving problems.
He affirmed that his top priority as assigned by CM Punjab, is to enhance law and order and governance in the Gujranwala division.
He urged Deputy Commissioner and the members of the Provincial Assembly to remain active in improving municipal services including education, health and sanitation to bring meaningful change to the lives of the common people.
The minister highlighted key initiatives including SUthra Punjab that was focused on sanitation and cleanliness and Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme that fulfilled the dreams of low-income families by providing affordable housing.
Bilal Yasin also announced plans to beautify entry and exit routes of districts, enhancing their aesthetic appeal. He stressed that public representatives and government officials are working under a unified strategy to provide relief to citizens, keeping political affiliations aside.
He concluded by stating that the monitoring system is designed to identify systemic shortcomings and implement timely corrective measures, ensuring that the benefits of these initiatives reach the common people.
Later, the minister reviewed the progress of the Suthra Punjab and Apni Chhat Apna Ghar schemes, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving daily municipal services, including education, health, and sanitation.
