CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif completes 100 days of immense hardwork, fulfilling promises and serving the people of Punjab tirelessly

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif completes 100 days of immense hardwork, fulfilling promises and serving the people of Punjab tirelessly. She has transformed the province with her remarkable vision, forward thinking, and unprecedented initiatives! She has revolutionized Healthcare with Clinic on Wheels and Field Hospitals, ensuring access to quality medical care for all. Her innovative approach has made safety a top priority with Panic Buttons, fostered innovation and progress with Nawaz Sharif IT City, and empowered students with Bikes for education. Her commitment to social welfare is evident in the Ramadan package, Negahban, and Maryam Ki Dastak program, which have made a tangible difference in people's lives.

Free Wifi has connected the province, skill development programs have built futures, CM Pink Games have promoted women in sports, SASTI ROTI has provided nutrition, and Air Ambulance has brought emergency care to the skies!

Her tireless efforts have brought unprecedented progress, healing, and change to Punjab! Her leadership is a shining example of excellence, compassion, and dedication. People of Punjab will forever be grateful for her public service and commitment! #CMPunjabMaryamNawaz #ProgressivePunjab #KhidmatK100Din