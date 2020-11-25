CM Punjab meets PM; briefs on COVID-19 situation, development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan who arrived here on a daylong visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan who arrived here on a daylong visit.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on administrative matters, COVID-19 situation and provincial development projects, said a PM office press release.

Earlier, the chief minister received the prime minister as he arrived at the Chief Minister Secretariat.