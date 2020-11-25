UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Punjab Meets PM; Briefs On COVID-19 Situation, Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:11 PM

CM Punjab meets PM; briefs on COVID-19 situation, development projects

Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan who arrived here on a daylong visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan who arrived here on a daylong visit.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on administrative matters, COVID-19 situation and provincial development projects, said a PM office press release.

Earlier, the chief minister received the prime minister as he arrived at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Visit Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Six Major Generals promoted as Lieutenant General ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 135 mln to be spent on 33 new schemes of educat ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Urges Belarus to Promptly Free Imprisoned O ..

2 minutes ago

PM orders strict actions against hoarders

18 minutes ago

Widespread rain with snowfall on hills predicted i ..

4 minutes ago

Meghan Markle reveals miscarriage in July

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.