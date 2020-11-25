CM Punjab Meets PM; Briefs On COVID-19 Situation, Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan who arrived here on a daylong visit.
During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on administrative matters, COVID-19 situation and provincial development projects, said a PM office press release.
Earlier, the chief minister received the prime minister as he arrived at the Chief Minister Secretariat.