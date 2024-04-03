Open Menu

CM Punjab Mourns Traffic Police Constable's Martyrdom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM

CM Punjab mourns traffic police constable's martyrdom

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of a traffic police constable who lost his life while on duty on Wednesday in Bahawalnagar.

As per details, Constable Rashid Malhi was tragically crushed by a troller at the Islampura stop.

The CM extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to be granted a high place in Jannat al-Firdous.

The accused driver and the troller involved in the incident have been apprehended by the police.

The funeral prayer for the constable was attended by numerous officials, political figures, and local residents, with the martyr laid to rest with full official honors.

DSP Traffic Asif Saeed assured that the government would swiftly provide support to the martyr's family.

