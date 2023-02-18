UrduPoint.com

CM Punjab Pays Tributes To Martyred Personnel Of Rangers And Police

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 08:36 PM

CM Punjab pays tributes to martyred personnel of Rangers and police

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the martyred personnel of Rangers and police during terrorists attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the martyred personnel of Rangers and police during terrorists attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief.

Caretaker CM acknowledged that the brave sons of sacred homeland by laying down their precious lives foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists. Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the martyred personnel faced the terrorists with valour and bravery and sent them to hell.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the heirs of the martyred adding that the Punjab government is standing with the families of the martyred in this hour of grief.

Caretaker CM remarked that the Punjab government equally shares the grief of bereaved families and all our sympathies rest with the heirs of the martyred.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi urged that we all have to work with unity for complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Attack Rangers Police Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

CM reviews PSCA development projects

CM reviews PSCA development projects

6 minutes ago
 PTI damaging country's economic interests: Sajid M ..

PTI damaging country's economic interests: Sajid Mehdi Shah

6 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh meets CM Punjab

Governor Sindh meets CM Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Dua Lipa fears her upcoming third album could be l ..

Dua Lipa fears her upcoming third album could be leaked online

34 minutes ago
 'We still have hope,' says brother of Ghanaian foo ..

'We still have hope,' says brother of Ghanaian footballer missing after T�rkiy ..

6 minutes ago
 Gang busted; 12 stolen motorbikes recovered

Gang busted; 12 stolen motorbikes recovered

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.