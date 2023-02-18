CM Punjab pays tributes to martyred personnel of Rangers and police

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the martyred personnel of Rangers and police during terrorists attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the martyred personnel of Rangers and police during terrorists attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief.

Caretaker CM acknowledged that the brave sons of sacred homeland by laying down their precious lives foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists. Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the martyred personnel faced the terrorists with valour and bravery and sent them to hell.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the heirs of the martyred adding that the Punjab government is standing with the families of the martyred in this hour of grief.

Caretaker CM remarked that the Punjab government equally shares the grief of bereaved families and all our sympathies rest with the heirs of the martyred.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi urged that we all have to work with unity for complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism.