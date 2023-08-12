CM Punjab reviews arrangements finalized in Murree for Independence Day

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab on Saturday reviewed arrangements finalized by the administration in Murree for Independence Day, August 14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab on Saturday reviewed arrangements finalized by the administration in Murree for Independence Day, August 14.

According to a district administration spokesman, a special meeting regarding Independence Day arrangements was held at Government House Murree which was chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

The CM during the meeting reviewed all the arrangements in detail finalized for August 14.

The CM during a briefing was informed that nearly 400,000 tourists are expected to visit Murree during the next 48 hours.

In the meeting, the detailed traffic management plan regarding Independence Day was also reviewed.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division giving a briefing informed the CM about the fireworks show on August 13 and 14 and a music program being organized on August 14 to celebrate Independence Day.

Main fireworks show would be organized at Murree Kashmir Point on Independence Day night, the Commissioner said adding, there would also be fireworks and musical shows at parks and other tourist spots.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal constructions and encroachments in Murree district.

The CM also directed the authorities to further expand Murree tourist area.

The Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman gave a briefing about the plans for the convenience of tourists in Murree.

Best possible arrangements should be made to facilitate the tourists in Murree on Independence Day, Mohsin Naqvi ordered.

In the meeting, decisions were taken regarding the master plan of Murree, improvement of facilities and traffic management.

The Chief Secretary, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Regional Police Officer, City Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner, officers of Forests Department, Tourism, National Highway Authority, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority and other officers concerned were present.

While, Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Housing, Construction and Communication and Health Secretaries also participated in the meeting through video link.