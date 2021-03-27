UrduPoint.com
CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Pays Surprise Visit To Quarantine Health Centre

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 04:53 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Ameerabad quarantine centre to review vaccination process for senior citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Ameerabad quarantine centre to review vaccination process for senior citizens.

Usman Buzdar inquired after health of old people after inoculating covid-19 vaccine in the centre.

Speaking on the occasion, CM said the government held exemplary arrangements for health protection of senior citizens. He said he was personally supervising vaccination process, adding that such kind of centres were also set-up at every district of the province.

He informed that the vaccination process for 50-year and above people would be started after completing current phase of inoculation. "All we have to face challenge of the nation-wide pandemic", he said.

Buzdar said everyone among us would have to feel his or her responsibility following to curtail spread of covid-19, adding that government was taking every possible measures to control the pandemic.

Provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik and other officials concerned were also accompanied with him during the visit.

Later, Usman Buzdar also addressed an important meeting through video link. He reviewed the situation emerging through coronavirus followed by defensive measures being promoted in the wake of current circumstances.

Expressing serious concern over rising cases of the disease, he issued instructions to ensure implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures across the province.

He said about 2330 cases were reported in Punjab while 43 people lost their lives in last 24 hours. The death toll caused through the pandemic had touched the tally of 6188, he said.

The Chief Secretary briefed the CM regarding the on-going situation and the precautionary measures taken in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretary Specialized Health Care and Medical education among others attended the meeting.

