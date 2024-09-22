CM Punjab Takes Action After Young Man Injured By Kite String.
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, on Sunday took notice of an incident in which a young man sustained serious injuries in Lahore when a kite string wrapped around his neck.
According to a private news channel, the accident occurred in the Kahna area of the provincial capital. The injured youth was promptly rushed to a local hospital for medical assistance.
In response to the incident, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has requested a report from the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police and has directed that the injured motorcyclist receive the best possible medical care.
CM expressed her outrage over the continued incidents of kite flying despite the ban and has ordered a campaign to curb this dangerous activity throughout Punjab. Under her directives, a notification has been issued for strict action against those violating the kite flying ban.
