CM Punjab takes notice of 8-year-old girl murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of kidnapping and murder of an eight-year-old girl from Faisalabad here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister has ordered the immediate arrest of the accused involved in the heartbreaking incident deserve to be punished according to the law, a private news channel reported.

The CM ordered that criminals involved in the incident be arrested immediately and strict action be taken against them under the law and sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police.

The Chief Minister also expressed sympathies with the parents of the child and directed that justice should be ensured to the affected family.