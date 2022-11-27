UrduPoint.com

CM Punjab Takes Notice Of Child's Murder

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday has taken notice of the abduction and killing of a child in the jurisdiction of Chung police station, Lahore.

According to a private news channel, the CM has asked for a report from the police authorities and directed the arrest of the accused.

The two-and-a-half-year-old child was killed after being abducted in Garhwal village. Later on, his dead body was found in the graveyard.

The two-and-a-half-year-old child, identified as Zeeshan Ali, who was killed after being abducted while playing outside the house, the other day. After finding the dead body, the police and forensic teams collected the evidence from the spot and shifted the dead body to the mortuary.

