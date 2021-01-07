CM Punjab takes notice of minor girls burning

Chief Minister Punjab Usman buzdar has taken notice into the incident of two minor girls who were burnt alive in a house located at Chok Karamdad Qureshi today's morning

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman buzdar has taken notice into the incident of two minor girls who were burnt alive in a house located at Chok Karamdad Qureshi today's morning.

In a statement issued here, he termed the incident 'extremely wicked' and said that the accused did not deserve for any concession.

He said with stern action would be taken against attackers and victims would be provided justice at doorstep.

Earlier, five unidentified people stormed the house over old enmity and set it ablaze, leaving two minor girls named Urwa, 2 and Uswa, 3 receiving serious burn injuries.

They were shifted to DHQ hospital by rescuers where they succumbed to injuries.

Abdul Hamid, father of deceased girls nominated his in-laws for assaulting his home.

Police had arrested two of the persons mentioned in FIR with starting raids to capture of the accused, it was said.