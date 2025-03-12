- Home
CM Punjab Takes Strict Notice Of 7-year-old Asmara’s Death Due To Alleged Wrong Injection
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the tragic death of a 7-year-old girl, Asmara, at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kamalia due to an alleged wrong injection. She has ordered an immediate inquiry and vowed to hold those responsible accountable.
On the directives of CM Punjab on Wednesday, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir made an emergency visit to the hospital to inspect the facilities, review administrative arrangements, and oversee the ongoing investigation. Expressing deep sorrow over the child's death, CM Punjab stated that strict action would be taken to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.
During his visit, Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir examined CCTV footage, recorded statements from patients and their attendants, and received a detailed briefing from the hospital administration. He also inspected the emergency ward, treatment facilities, and the availability of medicines.
Later, the minister visited the grieving family of the deceased child and offered condolences. He emphasized that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was personally monitoring the case and had issued clear directives to ensure justice.
Taking immediate action based on preliminary findings, the health minister removed CEO Health Dr. Kashif Mehmood Kamboh, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of THQ Hospital, and the Chief Pharmacist from their positions.
A high-level inquiry committee has been formed to submit a comprehensive report, after which strict action will be taken against those found responsible.
The Health minister also took serious notice of complaints regarding the non-availability of free medicines at the hospital. He announced a full audit of the hospital’s medicine supply and ordered a thorough review of three months' referral cases and six months' medicine records to identify any irregularities.
Khawaja Imran Nazir reiterated that under CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s pro-health vision, free medicines are being provided to all government hospitals. He warned that any negligence or corruption in this regard would not be tolerated.
The Health minister was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Muhammad Naeem Sandhu, Assistant Commissioner Kamalia Iqra Nasir, and a seven-member technical team. They inspected various hospital departments and prepared a detailed report on the situation.
Issuing a stern warning to the hospital administration, Khawaja Imran Nazir directed that all necessary medical facilities be provided to patients without negligence. He assured the public that the Punjab government is committed to protecting patients' rights and will take strict legal action against those responsible for this tragic incident.
