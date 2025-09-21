CM Punjab to announce special package for flood-hit farmers: Secy Agriculture

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Sunday said that

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif would soon unveil a

special relief package for farmers affected by recent floods.

He announced this during his visit to flood relief camps in Jalalpur

Pirwala, where he reviewed arrangements for livestock feed, silage,

and veterinary care.

Sahu met flood-hit farmers and inquired about food, shelter, and medical

facilities, as well as the availability of fodder and treatment for their

animals.

He said green fodder, straw, silage, and feed supplements

were being provided, along with vaccination and treatment for livestock.

Committees have been formed to assess crop losses through village-by-village

surveys, he added.

The secretary observed that the district administration, agriculture department,

and Livestock department were working in close coordination to ensure timely

relief.

Director General Information, Agriculture Department Punjab, Naveed Asmat

Kahloon, and Director Agriculture Extension, Shehzad Sabir, were also present.