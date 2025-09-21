CM Punjab To Announce Special Package For Flood-hit Farmers: Secy Agriculture
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Sunday said that
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif would soon unveil a
special relief package for farmers affected by recent floods.
He announced this during his visit to flood relief camps in Jalalpur
Pirwala, where he reviewed arrangements for livestock feed, silage,
and veterinary care.
Sahu met flood-hit farmers and inquired about food, shelter, and medical
facilities, as well as the availability of fodder and treatment for their
animals.
He said green fodder, straw, silage, and feed supplements
were being provided, along with vaccination and treatment for livestock.
Committees have been formed to assess crop losses through village-by-village
surveys, he added.
The secretary observed that the district administration, agriculture department,
and Livestock department were working in close coordination to ensure timely
relief.
Director General Information, Agriculture Department Punjab, Naveed Asmat
Kahloon, and Director Agriculture Extension, Shehzad Sabir, were also present.
