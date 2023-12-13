CM Punjab to distribute land allotment letters among Cholistanis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi will distribute land allotment letters among residents of Cholistan tomorrow.

Director Cholistan Development Authority Liaquat Gilani told APP that 64248 applications were received for Category-B and Category-C lots.

After scrutiny, 41841 were found eligible, and of those 27545 applicants were allotted lots from category-B and category-C. He said these lots are located in Yazman, Liaqatpur, and Fort Abbas tehils. Liaquat Gilani further informed that the total accumulated area of these lots is 344312.5 acres. He said that the scrutiny process was ensured to be transparent and no negligence was tolerated in this regard.