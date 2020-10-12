CM Punjab to inaugurate double-decker bus service in Bahawalpur

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate double-decker bus service in Bahawalpur during the third week of this month

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate double-decker bus service in Bahawalpur during the third week of this month.

According to Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab Tanveer Jabbar, Chief Minister will visit Bahawalpur to inaugurate the double-decker bus service which will become a tourist attraction.

He said that Bahawalpur is a city of palaces, adding that the Cholistan and other parts of the district have forts, Masajid and other historical buildings.

He said that Lal Sohanra National Park and Central library Bahawalpur are the attraction for tourists from all over Pakistan and abroad.

He said that Jamia Masjid Al-Sadiq Bahawalpur and Masjid Bhong Sadiqabad are marvels of architecture and have religious importance as well.