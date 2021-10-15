CM Punjab to inaugurate Waqar-un-Nisa Women University on Friday : Sheikh Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar would inaugurate Waqar-un-Nisa Women University here on Friday.

He said that Waqar-un-Nisa Women College has been upgraded to university level and Rawalpindi is the first city of the country to have three women universities.

He said that the Post Graguate Women College, Sixth Road was also upgraded this year to a Women University.

The minister said sixty educational institutions had also been established in the city and the target set for establishment of educational institutions had been achieved.

Sheikh Rashid said, "We are trying to establish an Information Technology University in the city as well.

" He said Rawalpindi is at the top position regarding female education across the country, adding, "We provided education facilities at the door steps to the female students."Sheikh Rashid said, "We utilized all available resources to establish schools and colleges in the city and informed that all possible facilities were provided to the students in schools and colleges and credit of uplifting of educational institutions goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar."He said that Nullah Lai Expressway project would also be kicked off soon.