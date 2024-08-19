CM Punjab To Meet Position Holder Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif will meet position holder students on Tuesday in Lahore.
According to a Rawalpindi board spokesperson, the students who secured prominent positions in annual matriculation examinations of Rawalpindi Board here on Monday left for Lahore.
Before leaving for Lahore, male and female students were presented guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Rawalpindi Police.
Along with the students, the Chairman, Rawalpindi Board Muhammad Adnan Khan, Secretary Board Muhammad Asif Hussain, the parents and teachers were also present.
The students were invited to Lahore on the special invitation of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The spokesman said that there would be a special ceremony at the Chief Minister Office, 90 Lahore Road, on Tuesday in which Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif would address the students. There would also be various programs to encourage the students, he added.
According to Rawalpindi Board spokesperson, the special guests of all the programs would be the position holders, male and female students.
Recent Stories
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA Paras Dero urges for action against responsible of Rohri Canal breach2 minutes ago
-
Senate body takes notice of alleged malpractices in housing scheme12 minutes ago
-
Filmmaker Shaukat Rizvi remembered12 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities inspected at DHQ hospital Timergara32 minutes ago
-
World Humanitarian Day being observed today42 minutes ago
-
New Swedish Ambassador arrives in Islamabad52 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor lauds RIC's health facilities52 minutes ago
-
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight57 minutes ago
-
Middle-aged man commits suicide1 hour ago
-
Man arrested for killing bike rider after altercation in Sachal2 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles over 160 emergencies last week2 hours ago
-
Solid steps being taken for welfare of special persons: minister2 hours ago