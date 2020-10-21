CM Punjab took solid steps to change 'Thana culture': Raja Basharat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said on Wednesday that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar had taken significant steps to change the culture of the police stations in Punjab.

He was addressing a review meeting on the performance of the police department held at the Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship here on Wednesday. Raja Basharat said that according to the vision of PTI, the establishment of Additional IG's office in South Punjab was an important achievement of the Punjab government which was saving the people of South Punjab from a long journey to Lahore.

He said that with the introduction of daily fixed allowance and executive allowance to the police personnel, their salaries had been increased significantly.

The Law Minister said that despite financial difficulties, the Punjab Police were provided 568 new vehicles, government land was allotted for 7 police station buildings and additional funds were provided for completion of 37 police station buildings. He said that more than Rs 142 million had been provided for the improvement of investigative system while the Chief Minister had also approved recruitment for an additional 6829 vacancies to meet the shortage of personnel.

He said that on the direction of the Chief Minister, separate counters would be set up for women in urban police stations while the old laws and rules were being updated with necessary amendments to improve the efficiency of police.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani while giving a briefing said that this year, about 400,000 citizens had benefited from 118 police service centers. He said the system of Police Helpline-15 had been made centralized for better monitoring and comparison of crimes. The grievance cell is being further strengthened to address the problems of overseas Pakistanis at the grassroots level and highway patrol police had been started on 14 more roads in the province.

The law minister assured that other police issues, including budget shortfalls, would be addressed on priority basis. Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Prosecution and other officers were also present on the occasion.