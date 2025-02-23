CM Punjab Transplant Programme Launched
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the ‘Chief Minister Punjab Transplant Programme’, terming it the most comprehensive transplant initiative in the country's history.
For the first time, five major transplant procedures — liver, kidney, bone marrow, cornea, and cochlear implants — would be conducted free of cost for the deserving patients, said a handout issued here on Sunday.
Through this initiative, Punjab residents in need could undergo transplant surgeries at the government’s expense, ensuring access to life-saving treatments. Cochlear implants would also be provided for young children born with hearing impairments, enabling them to lead normal lives. Patients could register with the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) to avail these facilities. Additionally, transplants would be available not only at government hospitals but also in selected private hospitals.
To facilitate access to information, the Punjab government has set up a toll-free helpline: 09009 0800.
CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the government’s commitment to public welfare, saying “The state recognises the needs of every citizen, and we will fulfill our responsibility. Organ transplantation is a highly complex and costly procedure that most people cannot afford. Now, the government will take on this responsibility.”
She added that with cochlear implants, children born deaf will regain their hearing and live normal lives. Similarly, successful corneal transplants will restore vision for those suffering from blindness.
The CM assured the public that the government will bear all expenses for liver and kidney transplants, ensuring that no financial burden falls on patients.
