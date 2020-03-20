CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar alerts cabinet members to combat Covid-19

(@FahadShabbir)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Special advisor to CM Punjab Syed Rafaqat Ali Friday said CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar had alerted all his cabinet members to combat Covid-19 and ordered them to pay regular visits to their respective tehsils and cities.

In a statement issued here, he said they all were held bound to review the situation on daily basis, and submit report to CM office.

He said Punjab government had taken the timeliest action against the threat, after starting to take up the issue two months before. He said incumbent government was standing shoulder to shoulder with masses to save their lives against the killer virus.