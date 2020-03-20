UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar Alerts Cabinet Members To Combat Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:12 PM

CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar alerts cabinet members to combat Covid-19

Special advisor to CM Punjab Syed Rafaqat Ali Friday said CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar had alerted all his cabinet members to combat Covid-19 and ordered them to pay regular visits to their respective tehsils and cities

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Special advisor to CM Punjab Syed Rafaqat Ali Friday said CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar had alerted all his cabinet members to combat Covid-19 and ordered them to pay regular visits to their respective tehsils and cities.

In a statement issued here, he said they all were held bound to review the situation on daily basis, and submit report to CM office.

He said Punjab government had taken the timeliest action against the threat, after starting to take up the issue two months before. He said incumbent government was standing shoulder to shoulder with masses to save their lives against the killer virus.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab All Government Cabinet Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Top Diplomats of Germany, Ukraine to Discuss COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar in interbank

10 minutes ago

UVAS temporarily shifts all clinical services to V ..

10 minutes ago

PTCL & Ufone announce closure of Sales & Service C ..

30 minutes ago

Why Coronavirus test is not tax free in Pakistan?

42 minutes ago

Minister distribute position letters of Durani Med ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.