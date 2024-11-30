CM Punjab visits CMH Rawalpindi to boost morale of injured security personnel

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi to inquire health of injured security personnels during violence of political party.

During her visit, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said “Rangers and police personnels are sons of the nation. We are proud of them, and will not spare the protesters who have mercilessly tortured them.” She added,” The personnels of Pakistan Army and security agencies are restoring peace in the country by sacrificing their lives.

The corrupt political party should have been been ashamed of attacking them.” She highlighted,” The Federal and Punjab governments are indebted to the injured security personnels, and we stand by them and their families.”

Chief Minister personally visited each injured Rangers and police personnel undergoing treatment, and inquired about their well-being.

She appreciated their high morale and sense of duty. The injured personnels told Chief Minister about the merciless violence of the protesters against them. They briefed,” Firing was carried out at close range, and violence was carried out with nailed sticks. The skull of one official and the bones of most of them were broken, while some others had their eyes affected.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif consoled the injured officials and encouraged them. She said,”Attacks on state institutions, property and security personnels are highly condemnable.” She added,”The miscreants and PTI members who injured the security personnels will be brought to justice, and severe exemplary punishment will be given to them.

The injured officials expressed their determination to recover and return to their duties soon.