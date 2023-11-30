Open Menu

CM Punjab Visits DG Khan Cardiology Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Punjab Chief Minister made visit to institute of cardiology along with the provincial ministers, Amir Mir and Ibrahim Murad here on Thursday.

CM ordered to make the hospital functional completely. He directed to appoint medics of the concerned diseases and nurses with paramedics in the institute on a priority basis.

Mohsin Naqvi made a detailed visit to the basement, ground and first floors and OPD of the hospital in particular.

He reviewed CT Scan machine, MIR room and ensured that they were working properly.

Later during the visit, he held a little talk with the media where he expressed contentment that the hospital was providing good services to the people across Southern Punjab.

DG Khan Cardiology Hospital was providing facilities were some not less than hospitals in any big city, he said.

Regarding facilities of the hospitals all over the province, CM said they're trying their level best to come up expectations of the masses.

Secretary Health, Commissioner and others higher officers were present on the occasion.

