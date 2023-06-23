CM Punjab visits Kacha area to monitor operation against miscreants

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Interim Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Friday reached the Kacha area in Rahim Yar Khan to boost the morale of the police personnel participating in the Kacha operation against miscreants. He met police officers and personnel on the occasion. He appreciated the spirit of the police personnel who participated in the operation in the extremely hot weather.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IG South Punjab and other police officers had lunch with the officers and personnel participating in the operation. Mohsin Naqvi also visited the police post, dispensary and school in the Kacha area. He reviewed the progress of the ongoing operation against the miscreants.

The chief minister was briefed that the operation was going on successfully and the police have cleared most of the area from miscreants.

The chief minister said, we salute the spirit of the police officers and personnel who participated in the operation.

He said that it was our first priority to maintain peace in the Kacha area. Permanent infrastructure should be established after destroying the posts of miscreants, he said.

The Inspector General of Police briefed about the success of the ongoing operation against the miscreants.

The caretaker chief minister also inspected the cotton cultivation area in South Punjab.

He expressed his satisfaction over the increase in cultivated area. He congratulated the Department of Agriculture, administration and field staff. He said that up to 3 billion Dollars in foreign exchange would be obtained from cotton cultivation. He said the South Punjab administration has worked efficiently to achieve cotton cultivation. He told that target of cultivating cotton on 5 million acres had been fixed in South Punjab and so far 96 percent of the target had been achieved.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar in his briefing told that cotton had been cultivated on 4.345 million acres in South Punjab.