CM Punjab Visits Murree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 07:06 PM

CM Punjab visits Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Murree and presided over a meeting at Jhika Gali Government House.

The meeting was attended by heads of various institutions including local administration was also attended by Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

The DG PHA briefed the CM about performance of PHA Rawalpindi.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif appreciated the performance of the Authority and issued instructions to increase greenery and ornamental plants in Rawalpindi and Murree so that a healthy and pleasant environment could be provided to the people.

