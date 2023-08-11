Open Menu

CM Punjab Visits Residence Of Dacoity Victim

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Friday visited the residence of a victim, killed by dacoits at Gulzar-e-Quaid in Airport Housing Society and met with the family members

The victim namely Ahmed Afsar, a young man was killed in a clinic a few days ago after resisting a dacoity.

The CM expressed his grief and sorrow over the tragic incident to the widow, uncle and other relatives of the deceased youth.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and offered Fatiha for the deceased.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi briefed the CM about the tragic incident.

The criminals committed a heinous crime by killing the father of three children, the CM said.

Punjab Government is with the family, Mohsen Naqvi said adding, "We will take full care of the family.

" The CM while talking to the media said that the protection of life and property of the citizens is the responsibility of the government and it would be fulfilled at any cost.

The government is making all-out efforts to maintain law and order throughout the province, he added.

Due to the action of the police, the attempt of the accused involved in this incident of robbery to escape from the province was thwarted, the CM said adding, "I stand with every victim." Punjab Police are utilizing all available resources and taking immediate action to stop street crimes and robberies, the CM said.

The operation against the criminal gangs was going on so that the citizens could live in peace, Mohsen Naqvi added.

All institutions, including the police, are active to maintain law and order in the province, he said.

