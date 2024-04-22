Open Menu

CM Punjab's Bike Scheme: Students Instructed To Apply For Bikes Till April 29

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Punjab government sought applications for the provision of electric and petrol bikes among students under the Punjab Chief Minister scheme and set April 29 as last date.

Provision of bikes to students will not only help address the issue of pollution but will empower students also, said Deputy Commissioner Multan Rizwan Qadeer while chairing a meeting here on Monday. It was decided in the meeting that the scheme would be advertised effectively. For awareness, a road show would be organized, he maintained.

The electric and petrol bikes will also help reduce road accidents. The Punjab government is offering 20,000 bikes to students after the balloting draw. There will be 19,000 petrol bikes and 1000 electric bikes. The meeting also decided to increase of number of pink buses to facilitate the women passengers in the city.

The meeting was attended by Regional Transport Secretary Rana Mohsin and many other officers from district administration.

