UrduPoint.com

CM Punjab's Election Held As Per Law, Constitution: Attaullah Tarar

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 12:22 AM

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that the election of Punjab chief minister was held in the Provincial assembly as per the law and the constitution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that the election of Punjab chief minister was held in the Provincial assembly as per the law and the constitution.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Deputy Speaker of the provincial assembly of Punjab Dost Muhammad Mazari conducted the election of the chief minister by upholding law and the constitution.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was committing sheer violation of the law and the constitution by creating hurdles in the formation of the government.

He said that the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi was using delaying tactics to avoid no confidence move against him. Attaullah Tarar demanded that motion against Speaker Punjab assembly be presented at the earliest.

He said that a constitutional crisis had been created by the PTI as there was no chief executive in the province for the past one month.

PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan said that the law and the constitution of the country was supreme rather any person and anyone holding constitutional post should abide by his oath.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Muslim Post Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

47 seconds ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

48 seconds ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

49 seconds ago
 Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - ..

Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - Health Ministry

51 seconds ago
 US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassad ..

US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassador to Russia

4 minutes ago
 Mastermind of Johar Town blast, his facilitator ar ..

Mastermind of Johar Town blast, his facilitator arrested: DIG CTD

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.