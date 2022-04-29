(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that the election of Punjab chief minister was held in the Provincial assembly as per the law and the constitution.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Deputy Speaker of the provincial assembly of Punjab Dost Muhammad Mazari conducted the election of the chief minister by upholding law and the constitution.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was committing sheer violation of the law and the constitution by creating hurdles in the formation of the government.

He said that the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi was using delaying tactics to avoid no confidence move against him. Attaullah Tarar demanded that motion against Speaker Punjab assembly be presented at the earliest.

He said that a constitutional crisis had been created by the PTI as there was no chief executive in the province for the past one month.

PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan said that the law and the constitution of the country was supreme rather any person and anyone holding constitutional post should abide by his oath.