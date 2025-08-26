ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Member of National Assembly and Member of the Supreme Judicial Council, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Tuesday said that in light of the directives of Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the farmer-friendly policies were being implemented vigorously to ensure the prosperity of the farmers in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at the Livestock Office here for distribution of motorcycles among veterinary the veterinary staff.

Sheikh Aftab Ahmed attended the event as the chief guest.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by Additional Director Livestock, Tauseef Tahir, Livestock Officer, Muhammad Najaf, former Vice Chairman Municipal Committee Attock, Nasir Mehmood Sheikh, District President PML-N Attock, Saleem Shahzad, District Information Secretary PML-N ,Dr. Mian Rashid Mushtaq, Talal Butt, local leaders, officers, and a large number of other people.

Speaking at the ceremony, the MNA said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was utilizing all available resources for the development of the livestock sector across the province.

In the first phase under the supervision of the Department of Livestock and Dairy Development Attock, 56 motorcycles have been provided to para-veterinary staff.

The initiative's purpose was to strengthen veterinary services in rural areas and ensure timely treatment and vaccination facilities for livestock farmers. He added that a total of 106 motorcycles would be provided to veterinary staff in different phases .

The chief guest further stated that Pakistan Muslim League (N) had always introduced farmer-friendly policies so they could prosper and stand on their own feet.

“If farmers prosper, the country prospers,” he remarked. He noted that initially 56 motorcycles were being handed over, and after six months more motorcycles would be distributed, continuing the series of farmer-friendly initiatives.

The ceremony was also addressed by former Vice Chairman Municipal Committee Attock, Nasir Mehmood Sheikh, Additional Director Livestock Tauseef Tahir, and other speakers.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed motorcycles among veterinary staff, followed by a motorcycle rally led by Sheikh Aftab Ahmed.

