CM Punjab's Green Tractors Distribution Among Farmers In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 06:42 PM

A ceremony was organised by the Department of Agriculture Extension at the District Council Hall here on Thursday for giving away keys of tractors to selected farmers under the Punjab Chief Minister's Green Tractor Scheme

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024)

As many as 323 beneficiaries have been selected in the first phase, who are being given keys of tractors. The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman, along with members of the provincial assembly, who handed over keys to the lucky recipients. Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif, MPA Barrister Usama Fazal Chaudhry, MPAs Aamir Hayat Raj and Chaudhry Zia-ur-Rehman, and representatives of former MPA Haji Atta-ur-Rehman and MPA Rana Babar Hussain participated in the distribution ceremony.

Each beneficiary will receive a subsidy of PKR 1 million as part of this scheme. Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman assured that the district administration would ensure transparency in the process and deliver the government's farmer-friendly initiatives effectively to the grassroots level.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif highlighted that the Punjab government has allocated a budget of PKR 30 billion for this groundbreaking scheme. "Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to the prosperity of farmers, and this initiative is a testament to her vision," he added.

Farmers expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for this transformative program, calling it a historic step towards their welfare and the growth of the agricultural sector.

