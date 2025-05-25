CM Puts Administration On High Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall Forecast
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the provincial administration and rescue departments to remain on high alert in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall and potential storms.
The CM issued urgent instructions following reports of torrential downpours that inundated low-lying areas of Rawalpindi and other cities.
Taking immediate notice of the situation, CM Maryam Nawaz instructed administrative officers to implement prompt and effective measures to mitigate the impact of the heavy rain. In particular, she ordered emergency drainage operations in the affected low-lying areas of Rawalpindi to prevent further water accumulation.
The CM further directed WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) officials in Rawalpindi to be physically present in the field and to mobilize all available resources to ensure rapid water drainage. Emphasizing the importance of timely response, she underscored the need for coordinated action to safeguard public life and property.
The CM issued precautionary directives to all city administrations across Punjab to undertake necessary preparations in anticipation of further rainfall.
