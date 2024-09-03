CM Puts Provincial Administration On High Alert
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has put all relevant departments on high alert in view of fear of urban flooding due to heavy rains.
The CM directed DG Khan administration to remain ready to cope with floods and landslides in Mount Sulaiman area. She also directed the authorities concerned to ensure drainage of rainwater as soon as possible.
The CM said that arrangements should be made for early drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas of all cities including Lahore, adding that rain water should not be visible on roads and streets for a long time, all resources should be utilized.
CM Maryam Nawaz directed district administrations, PDMA, Rescue 1122 and other relevant organizations to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation. She also directed traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic during rain.
