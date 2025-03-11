CM, PWPA chairperson take notice of woman’s murder in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina

Parvez Butt have taken notice of a murder of a woman in Sargodha, allegedly by her husband,

and directed authorities to ensure strict punishment for the culprit.

According to details, on March 8, 2025, a man, Shahid, called emergency services (15) to report

that his wife, Ayesha, had committed suicide. The police and forensic teams immediately arrived

the scene.

However, evidence from the crime scene suggested that the suicide claim was false.

A detailed forensic examination with post-mortem findings confirmed that it was a murder.

During the investigation, the police arrested Shahid who confessed to killing his wife.

The accused admitted that he murdered Ayesha and attempted to stage the

crime as a suicide.

Hina Parvez emphasised that the Punjab government will not compromise on women's safety

and criminals would be brought to justice.