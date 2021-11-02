UrduPoint.com

CM Quddus Bizenjo Strongly Condemns Bomb Blast In Kharan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:12 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Kharan and ordered to investigate the incident

In a statement issued from CM House, he said that anti-national elements wanted to spoil the peace of the province.

In a statement issued from CM House, he said that anti-national elements wanted to spoil the peace of the province.

He said that cowardly acts of terrorism would not weaken our spirits and moral saying said that the people of the province stood by their security forces to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

The Chief Minister also directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

CM also condemned the bomb attack on Mir Akram Sajidi's car in Hub and expressed sorrow over the death of Mir Akram Sajidi in a terrorist attack.

Expressing condolences and sympathy to the family of Mir Akram Sajidi, he said that he stand with the family of the victim in this hour of grief.

The Chief Minister has directed the IG Police to use all available means to arrest the elements involved in the incident.

The Chief Minister has prayed for early recovery of the injured.

