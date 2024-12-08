CM Reaches China On 8-day Official Visit
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on her 8-day China visit.
She was accorded a warm reception at the Beijing airport upon her arrival. Six senior officials of the Communist Party of China were present at the airport to welcome her. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi and his wife also welcomed her.
A high-level delegation of the Communist Party of China called on the CM. The head of the Chinese delegation, Lin Tao, thanked CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her delegation upon their arrival and welcomed them. The Chief Minister said, “Pak-China friendship is moving towards greater heights. We want to take Punjab to economic and financial heights with the cooperation of China. On behalf of the Punjab government and the people of Punjab, I would like to extend my gratitude to the people of China.
”
Deputy Director General of the Communist Party of China Lin Tao, Consular South Asian Affairs Mrs. Li Zhenyao, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Southeast Chen Zhenbo, South Asian Affairs Attaché, Seng Guoyu and Miss Chen Yubo and Miss Zhou Chenyu accorded her a warm reception. Other officers of the Pakistan’s embassy were also present at the airport.
Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Provincial Ministers Bilal Akbar, Ashiq Kirmani and others accompanied her.
The official engagements of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 8-day visit will commence tomorrow. She will pay a visit to hospitals, schools and other institutions in China.
