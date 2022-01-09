CM reaches Gharial, Murree to review relief activities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday, after conducting aerial inspection of different areas affected due to heavy snowfall, reached Gharial in Murree to chair a special high level meeting to review all the relief activities.

Member National Assembly, Sadaqat Abbasi, Provincial Law Minister, Raja Basharat, Member Provincial Assembly, Latasib Satti, Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information, Hassan Khawar, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Senior Member board of Revenue and other officers concerned are attending the meeting.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar conducted an aerial inspection of the areas of Murree, affected due to heavy snowfall.

The CM reviewed the relief activities being carried out in the affected areas.

The Relief Commissioner/Senior Member Board of Revenue during the visit gave a briefing to the CM about relief activities.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information Hassan Khawar, Chief Secretary, IG Police and other officers concerned were also present.