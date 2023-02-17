CM reaches IGP office, monitors situation of terrorist attack on KPO

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday reached the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh's office to monitor the situation of the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) at Shahra e Faisal road.

According to a spokesman for Sindh CM, Syed Murad Ali Shah himself monitored the situation at the control room in the IGP office.