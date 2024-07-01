CM reaches WASA camp, reviews water drainage

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 08:41 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday visited the WASA camp office at Lakshmi Chowk and reviewed the rainwater drainage process

The CM reminded of another memory of the era of Shehbaz Sharif, when she took her car into the rainwater. She interacted with the WASA staff working there for draining water and appreciated their courage and efforts.

Seeing the chief minister, people gathered at the spot. She greeted them by waving her hand. She also called WASA staff near, encouraged their spirit, and appreciated them.

She inquired from WASA authorities about the availability and performance of staff and machinery.

The chief minister was briefed by Director WASA on the arrangements made for draining the rainwater. He said this was the oldest point of WASA at Lakshmi Chowk where water from many adjoining areas like Gwalmandi, Abbott Road and McLeod Road pooled up.

The CM was briefed that this point of WASA worked round the clock and the staff was present in shifts. All the machinery and necessary equipment was available here, the staff was immediately mobilized in case of rain.

