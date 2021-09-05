UrduPoint.com

CM Recalls Sacrifices Of Armed Forces, Nation On September 6

Sun 05th September 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Sunday said that Defence Day reminds us the sacrifices of country's valiant armed forces and enthusiasm of nation that thwarted the nefarious designs of enemy on September 6, 1965.

In a message issued in connection with Defence Day, KP CM said that sacrifices of our indomitable forces in 1965 to defend the country would always be remembered.

He said that sacrifices offered by our armed forces in September war are a golden chapter of warfare history of the world.

He said it was proved on September 6 that our country is impregnable and its defence is insurmountable adding nation is united and fully prepared to foil any aggression against the motherland.

The CM also expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people and said that government stands besides innocent people of occupied valley in this hour of need and they would be provided moral and political help in their struggle to get right of self determination.

Mahmood Khan also praised Prime Minister for highlighting Kashmir issue at international forums in an effective way and said that very soon people of occupied valley would free themselves from Indian yoke.

