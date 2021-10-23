Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated that polio-free Pakistan was a mission and among the priorities of the government and all-out resources were being utilized for the purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated that polio-free Pakistan was a mission and among the priorities of the government and all-out resources were being utilized for the purpose.

Usman Buzdar in his message on 'World Polio Day' said the administration had also been activated in anti-polio campaign along with the Health department.

The chief minister said he was personally monitoring the anti-polio drive. He also appealed the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio. He termed the war against polio, a war for the better and polio-free future of the nation's children.

He paid rich tributes to the services of polio workers and said that they were heroes and front line workers.