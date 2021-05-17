CM reiterates support for Palestine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reiterated that Pakistani nation would continue to side with the Palestinians.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Israeli bombardment on unarmed Palestinians was the height of inhumanity.

He stressed upon the international community to stop Israeli oppression as the worst brutalities have been committed against innocent civilians.

The global community will have to awake from the deep slumber to avoid further worsening of the crisis, he stressed.

The CM asserted that international community should take immediate steps to stop Israeli atrocities as it could further deteriorate the situation.

The international peace is in danger till the durable solution of issues of Kashmir and Palestine, he added.