CM rejects proposals to impose new taxes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has rejected the proposals to impose new taxes on the common man in the upcoming provincial budget, keeping in view the price-hike and added that his government did not want to burden people.

While presiding over the meeting of the resource mobilisation committee, the CM declared that reducing the problems of the downtrodden was a priority, said a handout issued here.

Instead of imposing new taxes, providing relief to the common man should be focused while expanding the tax base of the affluent, he said and invited suggestions from stakeholders, to increase the provincial resources.

Provincial ministers Sardar Awais Leghari, Atta Tarar, Khwaja Salman Rafiq, MPAs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Zeeshan Rafiq, SMBR, secretaries of finance, local government and excise departments, Punjab revenue, economists and others were also present.

