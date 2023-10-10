Open Menu

CM Rejects Summary For Increase In Metro, Speedo Bus Fares

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi rejected the proposed Rs.15 fare increase for the Metro Bus and Speedo Bus services while presiding over the 24th meeting of the Punjab Masstransit Authority at his office on Tuesday

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Transport Ibrahim Hassan Murad, secretary finance and officials from the Punjab Masstransit Authority.

Highlighting the importance of innovative revenue-generation strategies, CM stressed the need to explore alternative approaches instead of resorting to fare hikes.

An important decision was taken to initiate a pilot project for energy-efficient public transport. In collaboration with the World Bank, 27 electric buses are set to operate from Lahore Railway Station to Green Town. Moreover, plans were formulated to introduce electric buses for the Pakistan Metrobus System in Islamabad-Rawalpindi.

The CM issued directives for immediate action on the electric buses initiative and approved measures to address the shortage of human resources in the Punjab Masstransit Authority.

The CM directed repairing and maintaining metro bus tracks in both cities.

The meeting sanctioned the renovation projects for Qaddafi Stadium and Shahdara Railway Station in the provincial metropolis. The proposal to operate diesel-hybrid regenerative buses was thoroughly discussed during the meeting. The government remains committed to providing secure and high-quality transport services to the commuters, he added.

Earlier, secretary transport informed that the Punjab Masstransit Authority, which operates six bus services, has surpassed the target of serving over 1.25 billion passengers, adding that 25 thousand students daily use the Orange Line Metro Train to reach their destinations free of cost. Recognizing these accomplishments, the Government of Pakistan has honored the Punjab Masstransit Authority with the Development Leadership Award, he added.

