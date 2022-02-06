UrduPoint.com

CM Releases Funds To Serve The Ailing Humanity

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2022 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Funds of Rs. two billion have been released from Chief Minister's discretionary grant for approximately three thousand destitute patients who are suffering from different diseases.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, funds of Rs. 313.7 million have so far been released for the treatment of 239 deserving patients of Cochlear Implants. Funds of Rs. 620 million from CM's discretionary grant has been released for the destitute patients of Bone Marrow Transplant.

Similarly, financial aid of Rs. 263.3 million have been provided to the 520 Cancer patients.

Moreover, financial assistance of 10 million has been distributed among the heart patients. Rs. 484.1 million have been released for treatment of 539 patients suffering from liver diseases, Rs.

183.4 million have been given away to 642 patients of kidney diseases, Rs. 53.8 million for 16 cases of Gaucher disease while grant of Rs. 90.9 million has so far been released for the 164 cases of destitute patients suffering from various diseases.

Grant of Rs. 58.7 million has been provided to the 16 patients suffering from enzyme diseases, Rs. 4 million from the CM's discretionary grant has been released for the seven patients facing Hormonal problems.

Furthermore, grant of Rs. 7.6 million has been released for 8 patients suffering from hemophilia, Rs. 1 million for 2 cases of leukemia, Rs. 20 million for 11 Parkinson's patients, Rs. 4.7 million for 10 patients of arthritis and grant of Rs. 123.7 million have been released for the 113 cases of different fatal diseases.

