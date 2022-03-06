CM releases Rs 6.84m funds for deserving patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has allocated more amount for treatment of deserving patients from his discretionary funds.

On the direction of CM, Rs 6.84 million have been granted for treatment of patients, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

An amount of Rs 2.5 million has been allocated for the treatment of a patient namely Shahbaz Ali, suffering from bone marrow transplant, and a resident of Wazirabad. Shahbaz Ali is under treatment at the Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre Rawalpindi. Rs 2.5 million has been released for treatment of bone marrow transplant patient Osama Khan of Rawalpindi. Osama is getting treatment at the Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre Rawalpindi.

Funds amounting to Rs 726,000 have been released for the treatment of Mujahid Iqbal, who's suffering from kidney disease and is a resident of Sabzazar Scheme Lahore. Mujahid Iqbal is undergoing treatment at PKLI Lahore. Funds amounting to Rs 400,000 have been issued for the treatment of Sajid Naveed of Bhatta Chowk, Bedian Road Lahore.

Sajid is a patient of HIP replacement and is undergoing treatment at General Hospital Lahore.

Funds to the tune of Rs 360,000 have been released for treatment of Ayesha Shoukat of Pakeza Colony Kasur. Ayesha is suffering from liver ailment and getting treatment at PKLI Lahore.

Funds amounting to Rs 360,000 have been released for the treatment of Iftikhar Ahmed, who's suffering from liver ailment and a resident of Wah Cantt Rawalpindi. Iftikhar is under treatment at PKLI Lahore. Funds to the amount of Rs 72,000 have been allocated for the treatment of Danish Ali Begum Kot, Shahdara. Danish is suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital Lahore. Funds amounting to Rs 30,000 have been allocated for the treatment of Mahmood Butt of Railway Road Gawalmindi Lahore. Mahmood is suffering from COPD ailment and getting treatment at Services Hospital Lahore.