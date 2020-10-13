CM removes AC, 3 others from their posts over negligence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Assistant Commissioner Murree, Zahid Hussain has been removed from his post over negligence in duty.

Similarly, tehsildar and sub-registrar Murree Muhammad Ilyas and Registry Moharar Ibrar Qureshi were immediately suspended and removed them from their posts for showing negligence.

In this regard, the CM made it clear that indiscriminate action would be initiated against those failing to solve public complaints as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had come to power to serve masses.