CM removes CEO CBD for slow work on project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday removed the CEO Central business District (CBD) for showing slowness in the CBD project.

The Chief Minister Punjab visited CBD and expressed his deep displeasure over the delay in the CBD project and removed the CEO CBD Imran Amin from the position.

According to sources, Secretary Housing Sajid Zafar Dal has been given additional charge of CBD.