CM removes DG MDA, Addl SP on public complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has removed Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas and Additional SP (Cantt Division) Multan Kamran Amir Khan from their posts upon receiving public complaints about dereliction of duties.

The CM took the action during a visit to Multan.

Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood has been given the additional charge of the post of DG MDA. Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas has been directed to report to the S&GAD, while Kamran Amir Khan is directed to report to the CPO.

In a statement, the CM said that the officers failing to deliver had no room in Punjab and no leniency would be tolerated in that regard.

No compromise would be made on showing negligence in finding solution to the public problems, he stressed. Immediate action had been taken upon complaints as the officers were bound to serve the masses.

Those diligently performing their duties would be encouraged while slackers should mend their ways, advised the CM.