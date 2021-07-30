UrduPoint.com

CM Removes DG MDA, Addl SP On Public Complaints

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

CM removes DG MDA, Addl SP on public complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has removed Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas and Additional SP (Cantt Division) Multan Kamran Amir Khan from their posts upon receiving public complaints about dereliction of duties.

The CM took the action during a visit to Multan.

Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood has been given the additional charge of the post of DG MDA. Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas has been directed to report to the S&GAD, while Kamran Amir Khan is directed to report to the CPO.

In a statement, the CM said that the officers failing to deliver had no room in Punjab and no leniency would be tolerated in that regard.

No compromise would be made on showing negligence in finding solution to the public problems, he stressed. Immediate action had been taken upon complaints as the officers were bound to serve the masses.

Those diligently performing their duties would be encouraged while slackers should mend their ways, advised the CM.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Visit Muhammad Ali Post From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Two killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps ..

Two killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps

45 seconds ago
 Thatha water supply reference adjourned till Aug 1 ..

Thatha water supply reference adjourned till Aug 12

46 seconds ago
 District admin holds Khuli Kachehri in Tehkal loca ..

District admin holds Khuli Kachehri in Tehkal locality

48 seconds ago
 CM directs line deptts to remain alert to deal wit ..

CM directs line deptts to remain alert to deal with possible monsoon floods

50 seconds ago
 Chinese shuttlers march on at Tokyo Games

Chinese shuttlers march on at Tokyo Games

4 minutes ago
 Intra-party elections a key part of the PTI's cons ..

Intra-party elections a key part of the PTI's constitution: Ahmad Jawad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.