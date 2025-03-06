CM removes Mayo Hospital CEO, MS over public complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has removed the CEO of Mayo Hospital and Medical Superintendent (MS) from their posts following public complaints about mismanagement and poor healthcare facilities.

The decision came after her surprise visit to Mayo Hospital on Thursday, where she encountered a flood of complaints from patients regarding the non-availability of medicines, unsanitary conditions, and other issues. Expressing severe displeasure, she reprimanded the hospital administration for their negligence.

During her visit, CM Punjab expressed deep concern over the plight of patients and stated, “Allah Almighty’s humanity is facing distress and discomfort, and no one is addressing their complaints. We are accountable to Allah Almighty for our conduct.” She described the hospital’s condition as pathetic, emphasizing that people arrive with hope for timely treatment, yet the administration remains unaware of the state of the wards.

The Chief Minister further criticized the hospital staff for their indifferent attitude, questioning why the public should suffer due to mismanagement. She was particularly angered by reports that patients and their families were being mistreated and denied essential medical supplies such as syringes and branulas. Additionally, she was appalled by the presence of insects in the cardiology ward and other unhygienic conditions.

CM Punjab personally stopped to listen to patients’ grievances in the waiting room and corridors. A young girl shared how she had spent the entire night running around for her mother’s medicines, which deeply moved the Chief Minister. She immediately reprimanded the hospital administration and summoned an emergency meeting on the spot.

During the meeting, she ordered a detailed inquiry into the hospital’s affairs and sought explanations from all responsible stakeholders. She directed the immediate clearance of outstanding dues for medicines and instructed that a 100% supply of medicines be ensured. She also ordered the Secretary of Health to identify negligent officials and take strict action against them.

To address the hospital’s deteriorating infrastructure, CM Maryam Nawaz called for a comprehensive plan for the construction and repair of Mayo Hospital. She personally inspected the hospital’s store to check the supply of medicines, syringes, and other essential items. She also reviewed the emergency block, ICU, cardiology, and other wards, visiting patients and praying for their speedy recovery.

Throughout her visit, the Chief Minister was repeatedly stopped by people who shared their problems. She issued on-the-spot directives to resolve their grievances. A couple from Sindh approached her with their complaints, and she ordered their immediate redress. Additionally, after a mother’s plea, she directed urgent arrangements for a kidney transplant for her daughter. She also consoled an injured woman from Gujranwala, hugging her and ensuring she received the best medical treatment.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif closely monitored the treatment process of patients and inquired about their experiences. Upon reviewing the hospital’s cleanliness, she found the conditions unsatisfactory and instructed immediate improvements. Her visit underscored the Punjab government's commitment to improving healthcare facilities and ensuring that hospitals provide quality medical care without negligence or delay.